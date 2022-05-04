Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Sarkar Aapke Dwar mega camp at Lekang

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated the Sarkar Aapke Dwar mega camp organised as part of the celebration of the 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Kumari Adivasi, Lekang circle in the presence of MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori.

He distributed a total of 59 tractors and 17 Power tillers under State Govt Flagship schemes “ Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna “ Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojna” and other materials to the beneficiaries under various state sponsored schemes.

Mein was elated to see the huge turnout in the mega camp and said that the camp since it’s inception has been a huge success so far helping government reach to the last mile.

‘I would urge all to actively participate and avail the benefits,” said Mein.

Highlighting on the various peoples friendly policies of the government, Mein said that all the initiatives in the budget 2022-23 have been taken for the common citizens, under the philosophy of ‘No citizen be left behind’. For this purpose allocation for conducting ‘Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar’ a flag ship scheme – increased from Rs.2 Cr to Rs.7.5 Cr with a Mission in the budget 2022-23, added Mein.

“The budget intends to both reform and perform,” he said.

He stated that 22 e- Governance initiatives shall be rolled out this year, i.e. the ‘Year of e- Governance ’for improving the interface between Government to Government and Government to Citizen Interface.

He also mentioned that Subsidy allocation under Atmanirbhar Krishi and Bagwani Yojana was enhanced from 120 Cr. in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 200 Cr in FY 2022-23.

He highlighted that the Government will launch three new verticals: Atmanirbhar Plantation Scheme; Atmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana; Atmanirbhar Matsyapalan Yojana and added that these Atmanirbhar Schemes will result in improved nutritional security and enhancement of farmers’ income.

He also touched upon other initiatives under Atmanirbhar Arunachal and said that Har Ghar Green House has been rolled out which would benefit the people at large.

On Promotion of bee keeping, Mein said that he is going to organise a workshop soon in the district so that people can learn and avail the benefits of taking up bee keeping.

He said that the State Government has ensured investment of nearly Rs. 14 Cr in the form of bank credit provided to SHGs.

He announced State Government has decided to support 500 Self-Help Groups promoted by ArSRLM with an amount of Rs.1 lakh each which would be maintained as a fixed deposit in the account of the concerned SHG.

He also said State Government is supporting 300 Primary Level Federations under DAY NRLM with a grant of Rs.2 lakhs each for procuring a good transport vehicles.

He stressed on the need to promote for Vocal for local and added that Rs.2 Cr for revolving fund for local products to textile and handicrafts. State of art exhibition and expo centre where our local products can be displayed.

To give a fillip to entrepreneurship and generate employment in the State, Mein said allocations have been enhanced in schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojana ( From Rs. 40 crores in FY 2021-22 to Rs 50 crores in FY 2022-23) ,and Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana ( from Rs. 4 Crores in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 8 Crores in FY 2022-23).

He added that government would soon notify New Startup policy to encourage and incentivise new start-ups and ventures in the state. With the rollout of these initiatives ,at least, 500 young entrepreneurs shall be supported in just one year. Not only will our youth get to contribute to our growing economy , they shall become job givers/creators instead of job seekers, added Mein.

Later, he personally visited all the rooms allotted to various departments and interacted with the officers/officials, he asked the officers to take the benefits of government schemes to the unprivileged people in the society making them part of developmental process.

All government departments provided valuable services at the doorsteps where thousands thronged to the camp and availed services during the day.