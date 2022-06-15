Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang launches mobile App “IMC-101”

ITANAGAR- With an aim to confer hassle-free service to the public with modern technology, Mayor-Itanagar Municipal Corporation-Tame Phassang today launched the mobile App “IMC-101” to redress public grievances, clear garbage, track garbage vehicles, and for other public utility services.

Speaking to the media, Mayor informed that, the App is available for both Android as well as ioS platforms and can be downloaded from the Google play store. The motive behind the launching of this App is to provide services to the public in their hands; any person can share their grievances through the app.

They can also file complaints about the garbage lying unattended with a click, and our team in the control room will connect with the vehicles (fitted with GPS) nearest to the complainant to take immediate action, added Phassang while appealing to the public to download the App.

Further informing about the High Court directives on solid waste management plants, and imposing of fines against the person who litters in public places, Mayor informed that during the 10th Business meeting of the IMC that was held today, the house has adopted the ‘Bye-Laws for Solid Waste Management ’ as directed by the High Court.

With the adoption of Bye-Laws, now IMC will start imposing fines against that person who litters in public places, roads, or any other institution. Fines will be imposed against those who spit in public places, urinate in Non-designated locations or throw litter on Highways, indeed if anyone is found throwing garbage like bottles or plastic wrappers sitting inside their car, we will impose fine on them, cautioned Mayor.

While speaking on Traffic congestion and parking lots, Mayor said ‘Funds for the creation of parking lots are available with IMC, the need of the hour is land and location. Moreover, we are coming up with parking lots for at least 70 vehicles near Ganga, Itanagar, 50 for Naharlagun and 50 for Banderdewa, stated Tame Phassang.