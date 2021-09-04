Itanagar: Sports has no caste, creed, and religion, says IMC Mayor Tame Phassang

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Sports has no caste, creed, or religion, so will have to support our youths so that in next Olympic our players from Arunachal would be part of the Indian contingent and win medals for India’ said, Tame Phassang, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

He was addressing a gathering as Chief Guest during the closing ceremony of 3rd Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament 2021.

Tame Phassang, who is also the former Vice President of ASBA, has assured to support Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) to press for the appointment of a Foreign Coach to polish state badminton players.

In his speech, Phassang asserted that state has no dearth of talent in sports but lacks in proper training to polish the talent. So, now the state needs a proper coach to polish our players and to help them I will personally approach Union Minister Kiren Rijiju , Chief Minister Pema Khandu to have talks with Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur to appoint one foreign Badminton coach for the state, and if needed I along with team ASBA will meet Union Minister for Sports, asserted Mayor.

Earlier, appreciating the organizing team for successfully conducting the tournament, Mayor also urged the players to continue their passion for Badminton with patience. Winning or losing is the part of the game but what makes you a real player is to continue your passion until you get success. Moreover, he also urges the youths to adopt atleast one sport to keep their body fit and not to indulge in any kind of anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, he also handed over medals and certificates to all the winners.

Among others, Corporator Ward No.6 Gyamar Taz, MLA Basar- Gokar Basar and others also attended the event.

On the conclusion day, medals and certificates were distributed to the players of various categories. Debia Tagu won Under -9 Boys Single and Geto Sora won second place, whereas in Under-18 Girls category, Taku Neha won first position and Napi Tayam has been adjudged as Second . In boys under-18 category Nikil Chetry secured first and Robin Laa has been adjudged with the second position.

Medals and certificates were also distributed to various other categories of Under-17 (Boys & Girls), Under-15(Boys & Girls), Under-13(Boys & Girls), Under -11 (Boys & Girls) including Mix doubles, Boys Doubles, Girls Doubles of various categories.