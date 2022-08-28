Arunachal: NASYW organises Annual Felicitation Programme

ITANAGAR- The Nguri Abu society youth wings (NASYW) has organised, Annual Felicitation Programme-2022 for Academic and Others Achievers from Nguri Abu Society (NAS) with Motto “Aspire to Inspire before we Expire” on 27th August 2022, at Hotel Obsidian Blue Chandranagar in Itanagar.

The programme began with the welcome song by NAS Artists and Followed by Welcome address Tanya Agu Nguri , President NASYW.

The NASYW has Felicitations to the Academy excellency, Sports, Culture and Etc. To acknowledge and honour the Achievers for their outstanding performance and adding new feathers to the crown of the Nguri Abu Society (NAS) .

In his address, Gollo Tara Nguri, Chairman NAS, enlightened the youngers about the essential tools that each student should carry as they continued with their onward journey in life; these tools being individual uniqueness, faith in life, acknowledgment of the gift of creativity, making positive choices consciously and gratitude built on optimism and inspiration.

In his address, Tajuk Charu Nguri, Secretary General, NAS appreciateed the hard work and dedication of students towards their studies have brought them here to get felicitated. It’s an honor for them as well as for their parents. On behalf of the NASYW and NAS, I would like to congratulate every student who scored the best through every thick and thin in their life.

These students are the future leaders and every young child should learn and take ideas from them to study hard and succeed for their brighter future, and also congratulation to the others achievers in various field, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was successfully concluded with the vote of thanks by Teli Mecha Gollo Nguri, chairperson cum education secretary NASYW.

The Nguri Abu society extended immense congratulation to all the Achievers and heartiest appreciation to team NASYW and organisers.