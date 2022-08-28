Arunachal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews aspirational district programme at Namsai

NAMSAI- Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment, Bhupender Yadav reviewed the aspirational district programme at Namsai in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Tezu, Karikho Kri and Commissioner Planning & Investment, Prashant Lokhande at District Secretariat, Namsai today.

In his interaction with the Public representatives and HoDs of the district, Union Minister said that PM Narendra Modi’s Govt work with a vision to develop border States and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no shortage in the infrastructure development in the border State.

He said that main motto of the Union Govt is the service of common people that is ‘Seva’. He further said that Good governance is for ‘Garib Kalyan’ that is to ensure that benefits of the Govt schemes reach to the needy people. He further said Good Governance should be accompanied by innovations and will power to deliver.

Simultaneously, Scientific attitude & cultural way of life must go together saying that the scientific attitude would help to move forward along with the world while cultural attitude would helps to educate us about ethical values. He further said to impart skill developments to the youths and encourage healthy competitions among the school children.

Exhorting the Heads of the Departments in one-to-one interactions, he asked them to work in synergy with the related departments in order to achieve better results in the implementations of the schemes.

He commended the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for becoming the first State to adopt the climate change in line with the announcement made by PM Modi in COP26 Glasgow 2021. He assured to look into any important project if pending due to environmental issues in the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also lauded Deputy Chief Minister, Mein for his initiatives to preserve & promote indigenous cultures and his efforts for recognition of unsung heroes of the State.

He further called to adopt holistic developmental approach together with cultural development, sportsmanship and fair distribution of govt schemes. He further emphasize on new start up for youths and thorough implementation of PM Awaz Yojana. He said, “Namsai should rise from aspirational district to the best district”.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his speech said that is a new born district, it is the fastest growing district. Because of its good road connectivity, it is growing very fast in tourism sector citing that it is centrally located as many tourist spots and pilgrimage sites like Parshuram Kund, Glow Lake, Namdhapa National Park, Bismak Nagar, etc. around 5000 domestic tourists come into the district and more than 2 lakhs tourist footfalls annually.

Highlighting huge potential of Agriculture & Horticulture sector in the District, Atma-Nirbhar Krishi and Atma-Nirbhar Baghbani Yojana, alternate crop to minimize poppy cultivation. Drainage System Waste Management and Mud-Disposal. Hydro-Power has the biggest potential and it will become the biggest revenue earner for the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said 90% of land is under forest reservation, even Namsai is also falling under forest reservation. He said that we are not the encroacher, we have been residing in the area since 1751 but it has been declared reserve forest as Challenges has to be taken in to opportunity.

MLA Tezu, Karikho Kri highlighted the achievements under the Lohit District while Chau Zingnu Namchoom highlighted the challenges faced by the Namsai District.

Commissioner Planning & Investment, Prashant Lokhande highlighted the Border Areas Development Project including Model Villages, Border Illumination Programs, Proposed Arunachal Pradesh Frontier Highway under Ministry of Home Affairs, Digital Connectivity of 1683 villages to be connected with 4G connectivity which will bring a revolution in mobile connectivity.

Initiatives on controlling drug abuse, demand supply reduction, Hydropower Power Projects by March 2023 500 MW will be commissioned and by December 2023, remaining will be commissioned. 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Projects, Siang Dam. Issues related with Hydro Power prokects

Best practices of the Govt and reforms, Capacity Building, Skill development and e-Governance. Ease of Doing Business to Ease of Living. Staff Selection Board, Atma-Nirbhar Krishi and Baghbani Yojana. Deem Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana, Innovation Parks, Air connectivity, Indigenous Affairs, Modern but equally rooted to our indigeneity. pending issues related to Oil & Gas support of the Ministry.