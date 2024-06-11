ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Conducts Medical Camp At Mago, India’s ‘First’ Village Along China Border

The doctors emphasised the importance of reaching out to remote communities.

Last Updated: June 11, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Army Conducts Medical Camp At Mago, India’s ‘First’ Village Along China Border
File Photo

TAWANG-   Mago, a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, often referred to as the first village of India due to its proximity to China, witnessed a significant healthcare initiative by the Indian Army.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Monday that a team of doctors from Gajraj Corps conducted a comprehensive medical and eye camp, providing much-needed healthcare services to the local population in the village last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

He said the village, nestled in the rugged terrains of the northeast, is known for its challenging access routes. Due to its remoteness, it has limited healthcare infrastructure.

At the camp, 94 patients were screened for various ailments. The team provided medical consultations, conducted diagnostic tests, and distributed necessary medications, Lt Col Rawat said, adding that the primary focus was on addressing ocular health issues, which are prevalent in the remote areas due to a lack of regular medical attention and the harsh weather conditions.

Out of the 94 patients screened, 11 were diagnosed with cataracts, a common yet debilitating eye condition, and have been scheduled for surgery. The doctors emphasised the importance of reaching out to remote communities.

Also Read- Indian Army Organizes Zemithang Cricket Premier League

“Our mission was to ensure that no individual is left behind when it comes to healthcare. We aim to bring quality medical services to the doorstep of those who need it the most, regardless of their location,” said one of the doctors.

The team from Gajraj Corps plans to conduct similar camps in other isolated villages, continuing their mission to bridge the healthcare gap.

Tags
Last Updated: June 11, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pakke Kessang vows for a Greener Ane Pakke as it celebrates World Environment Day

Arunachal: Pakke Kessang vows for a Greener Ane Pakke as it celebrates World Environment Day

Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao of BJP win Arunachal LS seats

Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao of BJP win Arunachal LS seats

Arunachal: 57 of 60 winners in Assembly Election are Crorepati

Arunachal: 57 of 60 winners in Assembly Election are Crorepati

Arunachal: 22% winning candidates in State Assembly polls have criminal cases- says ADR report

Arunachal: 22% winning candidates in State Assembly polls have criminal cases- says ADR report

Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

Arunachal: Chief Electoral Officer, ECI Representative call on the Governor

Arunachal: Chief Electoral Officer, ECI Representative call on the Governor

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu and his cabinet tender resignation

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu and his cabinet tender resignation

Final Result of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

Final Result of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

Arunachal: Ziro witnesses unprecedented solidarity march seeking justice for Lt. Millo Ricky

Arunachal: Ziro witnesses unprecedented solidarity march seeking justice for Lt. Millo Ricky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button