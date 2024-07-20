APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

APSSB Recruitment 2024: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB ) is looking for skilled and dedicated applicants to fill the position of Gr. ‘C’ posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Directorate of Public Libraries and Tax, Excise and Narcotics.

The candidate’s age limit should not go higher than 45 years. The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.150/- for APST candidates and Rs. 200/- for general candidates.

APSSB Recruitment 2024 requires that the candidates for the specified position must have a Class XII pass certificate from a recognized Board or Institution.

There are 71 positions available for APSSB Recruitment 2024. The selected candidates will be offered a monthly remuneration package in Level-4 of Rs.25500-81100.

The selection of applicants will be based on the written examination and skill test. As stated in the official notification, desirous and qualified candidates can submit online applications for APSSB Recruitment 2024 through the APSSB website by the deadline.

Post Name and Vacancies for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

According to the official APSSB Recruitment 2024 notification, 71 openings have been created for the position of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Among these 71 Recruitment, 65 for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 3 each for Directorate of Public Libraries and Tax, Excise and Narcotics department.

Salary for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

Referring to the official notification for APSSB Recruitment 2024, the selected applicants will receive a monthly amoun in Level-4 of Rs.25500-81100.

Required Qualification for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

The candidate should have a Class XII pass certificate from a recognized Board or Institution.

The candidate should have a Typing Speed test of 35 words per minute on the computer (35 words per minute corresponds to 10500 Key Depression per hour) (KDPH) on an average of 5 Key Depression for each word.

Age Limit for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

For applying to the APSSB Recruitment 2024, candidates must be under the age of 45 (50 for APST candidates).

Application Fee for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

According to the official notification of APSSB Recruitment 2024, applicants must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 150 for APST candidates and Rs. 200 for GENERAL candidates (payable only online). Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are excluded from paying the fees.

Important Dates for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

Depending on the official notification of APSSB Recruitment 2024, the important dates are stated below:

Opening Date of Applications: 17-07-2024 ( 10:00 AM )

Closing Date of Applications: 07-08-2024 ( 03:00 PM )

Tentative date of Written Examination: 06-10-2024 ( Sunday )

Tentative date of Skill Test: 19-10-2024 ( Saturday ) onwards

Selection Process for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

Based on the official notification for APSSB Recruitment 2024, the mode of selection is based on written examination and skill testing. In skill tests, candidates should be required to pass a typing speed test of 35 words per minute on a computer (35 words per minute equals 10500 Key Depression per hour) (KDPH) with an average of 5 Key Depression for each word. The Typing Test is only used to qualify. The final merit list for all positions will be prepared only based on marks obtained in the written examination.

How to Apply for APSSB Recruitment 2024:

According to the APSSB Recruitment 2024 notification, qualified candidates can apply online through the APSSB website on or before the designated deadline.

The deadline to submit the application form is 07.08.2024 at 03:00 PM.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION