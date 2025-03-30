Arunachal: SC Judges Grace Legal Awareness Camp at Manjushree Vidyapith in Tawang

TAWANG – In a landmark effort to promote legal literacy, Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice V. Bishnoi, and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court of India visited Manjushree Vidyapith, Tawang, to participate in a Legal Awareness Camp.

The event was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with NALSA to educate students and the local community on legal rights and responsibilities.

The gathering was warmly welcomed by Padmashree Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Founder Director of Manjushree Vidyapith, who shared a brief history of the institution and expressed his gratitude to NALSA for conducting the awareness camp. He highlighted the importance of legal education in empowering communities.

Addressing the attendees, Justice B.R. Gavai commended Manjushree Vidyapith for its humanitarian contributions and role in imparting education and values. He emphasized the importance of legal awareness in ensuring justice and encouraged students to contribute to nation-building.

He also reflected on the historical and spiritual significance of Tawang, noting its connection to His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, and acknowledged the students’ privilege of being nurtured in such a culturally rich environment.

The event reaffirmed the judiciary’s dedication to spreading legal awareness, particularly in remote and border areas like Tawang. It provided valuable insights into various legal provisions and rights, ensuring that justice remains accessible to all.

The visit of the Supreme Court judges to Manjushree Vidyapith marked a significant step in fostering legal literacy, reinforcing humanitarian values, and preserving cultural heritage—essential pillars in shaping a just and progressive society.