Arunachal: MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering Distributes Hybrid Seeds and Manure to Farmers

TAWANG – In a major push for organic farming and cash crop cultivation, MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering distributed hybrid vegetable seeds and organic liquid manure to local farmers. The distribution program, organized by the District Agriculture Office at the DC office conference hall, was funded under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund 2024-25.

The event saw the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kanki Darang, District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam, EAC Tsering Choden, Chairman Tawang LAMPS Dorjee Norbu, public leaders including Pema Chowang and Nawang Tenzin, senior agriculture officials, Gaon Burahs, PRI leaders, and local farmers.

Encouraging farmers to expand vegetable cultivation for increased income, MLA Namgey Tsering stressed the importance of organic farming and urged them to limit the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. He assured farmers of a ready market for their produce, as arrangements are being made for direct procurement by the Army and paramilitary forces. Additionally, he announced plans for a cold storage facility in the district to help preserve surplus vegetables and minimize post-harvest losses.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang emphasized the district administration’s efforts, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, to link local farmers with institutional buyers. He noted that the seed and manure distribution was delayed due to the Lossar festival but had been procured earlier under the MLA LAD fund.

District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam and Entomologist KB Kayastha expressed their gratitude to MLA Namgey Tsering for his continued support to the farming community. Agriculture Development Officer Tashi Lungtan, in his welcome address, urged farmers to take part in training sessions to enhance their cultivation techniques and productivity.

As part of the event, Entomologist KB Kayastha led a technical training session on scientific vegetable cultivation, while Lakshmipriya Borah, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection) from KVK Tawang, demonstrated seed treatment techniques to prevent seed-borne diseases.

The program concluded on a high note, with farmers expressing their appreciation for the MLA and Agriculture Department’s efforts. This initiative is expected to significantly boost vegetable farming, enhance farmers’ incomes, and promote sustainable organic agriculture in Tawang.