Itanagar

Itanagar: Ms Tenzin calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

July 21, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Ms Tenzin Chonzom, who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination 2021, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st July 2022.

The Governor congratulated Ms. Chonzom for her hard work and dedication in her studies thereby cracking the toughest competitive examination of the country. He said that her achievement will inspire many more youth of Arunachal Pradesh to take the examination successfully.

The Governor said that Ms. Tenzin Chonzom is a youth icon for the State. He advised her to motivate the youth of the State, especially the girl students to study for Civil Service Examinations and clear it.

The Governor asked Ms. Chonzom to visit schools and colleges and encourage students to study well and compete for all India Services and also for State Services.

Father of Ms Chonzom, Er. Sang Phuntso, IAS, Secretary Hydropower was present in the meeting.

July 21, 2022
