Arunachal

Awareness Meet on Arunachal Literature Festival, 2022 to be held at Namsai

The meet thread barely discussed all issues on date, venue, invitation cards, banners, promo video, standees, badges, transportation, accommodation, fooding and lodging etc.

July 21, 2022
NAMSAI-   As a part of initial awareness and mobilization to organise Arunachal Literature Festival 2022, an elaborate meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Y. D. Thongchi, President at Conference of DC office Namsai on 20th July last.

Thongchi outlined the aims and objectives of the meeting and exhorted all stakeholders to take part keenly in the ensuing Arunachal Literature Festival to be held at Namsai from 3rd to 5th November 2022.

He said that effort is needed to organise the festival at Namsai to give awareness and platform for the budding writers, poets and novelist of the eastern zone and to give fillip to start literary movement in the eastern region.

The Director IPR Dasher Teshi stressed that the meeting has been initiated to give awareness and gear up the initial works so that all DIPROs, In Charge DIPROs, APLS District Units, writers, poets, Novelist from the various districts in the eastern district are teamed up for the Arunachal Literature Festival and stressed on team effort among all stake holders to make the annual event a successful one.

Literature Festival emphasised that proposed festival shall have bearings on local writers and boost their imaginative mind in raising the standard of creativity among young writers. He also appealed local members to take responsibility for success of the festival. He also read out passed two taken up on the occasion.

The meet thread barely discussed all issues on date, venue, invitation cards, banners, promo video, standees, badges, transportation, accommodation, fooding and lodging etc. to be worked out on formation of specific Committees.

The DIPROs, in charge DIPROs, Writers also spoke to give their fruitful suggestions to make the annual Literature Festival a success in detail. Mukul Pathak, General Secretary APLS extended his thanks to IPR Department, APLS members from all the district units, Writers, Poets, Novelists for attending the meeting and fruitful suggestions for making a successful one.

Tags
July 21, 2022
