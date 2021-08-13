Arunachal: Rinchen Dorjee sworn-in as the CIC, Ms Mepung Tadar Bage as Member, APPSC

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rinchen Dorjee has been sworn-in as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission, while Ms Mepung Tadar Bage was sworn-in as member of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the Swearing-in function at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th August 2021.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) administered the ‘Oath of Office’ to Dorjee as CIC and ‘Oath of Office’ and ‘Oath of Secrecy’ to Ms Bage as member, APPSC.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers, Chairman APPSC Nipo Nabum and members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and members of Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission attended the Swearing-in ceremony. Senior officers of the State Government were also present in the function.