Itanagar: CT University Organizes ARPUN 2.0, Honoring Excellence in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- CT University, organized ARPUN 2.0, an event dedicated to recognizing excellence in the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh. The event took place in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from 30 schools.

The highlight of ARPUN 2.0 was the presentation of the Excellence Awards, which were bestowed upon the top twenty higher secondary teachers in Arunachal Pradesh. These exceptional educators were honored for their outstanding contributions to society through their tireless efforts in nurturing and shaping the minds of the future generation.

In addition, 80 students from Arunachal Pradesh who excelled in the Higher Secondary examinations were presented with the prestigious Shining Star Awards. These students exhibited exceptional academic performance, demonstrating their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

Nani Lajie Vice President of state BJP who attended as Chief Guest congratulated to all the awardees for their exceptional achievements. Their dedication and success will serve as an inspiration for future generations and contribute to the overall growth and development of Arunachal Pradesh. Lajie said that CT University is good job for the state of Arunachal Pradesh under the corporate social responsibly project.

CT University’s Pro Chancellor Dr. Manbir Singh said “We are extremely proud to have organized ARPUN 2.0, an event that Honors excellence in Arunachal Pradesh education sector. It was a privilege to witness the enthusiasm and participation of 30 schools in this celebration. The event was a testament to the remarkable contributions of educators in shaping the minds of the future generation.

Pro Chancellor Dr. Manbir Singh congratulates to the top twenty higher secondary teachers who received the Excellence Awards. Their tireless efforts and dedication to their profession have had a profound impact on society, and they truly deserve this recognition. Pro Chancellor Dr. Manbir Singh also congratulates the 80 students who received the Shining Star Awards for their exceptional academic performance. Their hard work, commitment, and pursuit of excellence serve as a shining example for their peers and future generations.