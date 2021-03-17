Itanagar: JDU state executive meeting held

ITANAGAR- The state executive meeting of Janata Dal (united) state unit was held here at state office and discussed various issue confronting the state and also the previous activities held in 2020 with regards to Covid activities etc.

State JDU President Ruhi Tagung inform the press that the state executive meeting discussed various issue of state including the recent concluded panchayat and municipal election in state and the Covid 19 pandemic and its management and lockdown faced by the people of state.

Tagung said that the house resolved that there will be 2nd State Executive Meeting cum Felicitation Program for all newly elected IMC Corporator’s/ZPC’s/ZPM’s/ GPC’s & GPM’s to be held in 23rd & 24th April 2021 respectively. The party will also interact with the elected panchayat and municipal leaders to work for the development of state and welfare of the people.

He inform that National JD(U) President RCP Singh, MP will grace the occasion as Special Guest. The national president will interact the party leaders and elected PRI and municipal leaders of state.

JD(U) National General Secretary and I/C North East Afaque Ahmed Khan, and Chairman NEEC Senchumo Lotha, will also attend the programme.

The national leaders will also have a meeting of the party leaders separately and chock out plan and policy of the party in state and region. Tagung added.