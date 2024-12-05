Arunachal karate team leaves for 68th National School Games

NAHARLAGUN- The Arunachal karate team, led by manager-cum-chief de mission Biplab Devnath, coaches Tachi Bagang and Doni Yangfo, left here for New Delhi on Thursday to take part in week-long 68th National School Games (under 17 boys & girls), scheduled to begin from December 9, Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA) general secretary Tai Hipik said.

Secondary School Education joint director T. Tatak, in presence of deputy director S. Rongrang and sports coordinator S. Raja, briefed all players various precautionary steps during stay in national capital and play with commitment to win laurels for the state, Hipik said after the event.

When asked about the karatekas, Hipik said that all are in high spirit as AKA team under the leadership of former founder president Shihan Likha Tara has carved a niche in national karate p-latform.

Shihan Tara who in 1982 had founded AKA and took it to new height with state karatekas winning regional, national and international medals to be recognized by the GoAP, Sports & Youth Affairs department and Sports Authority of Arunachal in 1994 and got affiliated to Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA).

Though Lekang lawmaker Likha Soni took over as new president after an election here on 23.09.24, but still he is technical director of its Commissions (Team).