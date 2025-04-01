Dams in Arunachal Pradesh: Catalyst for Development or Threat to Sustainability? To be discuss in Arunachal Youth Parliament

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Youth Parliament (AYP) is all set to roll out its second edition, Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0, a two-day powerhouse event slated for April 3 and 4 next, at the D.K. Hall, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The event will kicks off on April 3 with a high-energy ice-breaker debate titled “Dams in Arunachal Pradesh: Catalyst for Development or Threat to Sustainability?” pitting teams from Dera Natung Government College and Don Bosco College against each other. It’s a hot-button issue that’s sure to spark lively arguments, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Later that day, a thematic panel discussion on “Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act: Balancing Faith, Culture, and Rights” will bring together legal experts, policymakers, cultural historians, and religious leaders.

On April, 4, the second day’s topic is the “Student Parliament: Youth Voices for Arunachal’s Future.” Delegates from 14 colleges—including Arunachal Law Academy, Himalayan University, NERIST, and Rajiv Gandhi University—will take the floor to tackle topics like sustainable tourism, climate change, youth governance, tackling the drug menace, and the commercialization of tribal festivals.

Organized under the aegis of the Department of Youth Affairs, this vibrant forum, themed “Youths Ignited, State United,” is designed to empower state’s young minds by giving them a stage to debate, discuss, and dream up solutions for their state’s future.

Following the resounding success of its first edition, AYP 2.0 is stepping up as a movement to harness the potential of Arunachal’s youth—seen as both the keepers of its rich cultural legacy and the builders of its tomorrow. With Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng gracing the occasion as Chief Guest for the inaugural session, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and energy, the AYP said in a release.

Dodum Natung, Chairman, AYP, shared his excitement, saying, “This isn’t just another event—it’s a revolution in the making. AYP 2.0 is about giving our youth the microphone to speak their truth, challenge the status quo, and shape the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh. We’re igniting their passion and uniting their voices for real change.”

Adding an academic edge, AYP 2.0 has launched a “Call for Papers” inviting students, scholars, and researchers to submit original research papers or book chapters by April 30, 2025. Topics can range from governance and economic development to environmental challenges, cultural identity, and the digital age’s impact on youth.

Selected works will be published in an ISBN book, hitting shelves globally on all e-commerce platforms, ensuring these young voices reach a global audience. “This is a chance for our youth to leave a lasting mark—not just in debates but in print, influencing policy and inspiring action,” Natung noted.

The grand finale on April 4 features a valedictory session with an awards ceremony to celebrate standout performances. Awards like “Best Presenting College,” “Best Speaker,” “Best Debater,” and the coveted “Most Promising Youth Leader” will be up for grabs, with winners bagging trophies, citations, and cash prizes or educational goodies. Every participant walks away with a certificate, a nod to their role in this democratic experiment. “These awards aren’t just prizes—they’re a salute to courage, creativity, and commitment,” Natung said.

“Arunachal’s future rests in the hands of its youth. AYP 2.0 is their launchpad—to learn, lead, and lift our state to new heights. Let’s make it unforgettable. With its mix of debates, discussions, and a dash of youthful zeal, AYP 2.0 is poised to be a game-changer for Arunachal Pradesh,” Natung further stated about the event.