Arunachal Governor Parnaik Attends Rajputana Rifles Reunion in Meerut

MEERUT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K. T. Parnaik, (Retd.), attended the Ex-Servicemen Regimental Reunion of the 2nd Regiment of the Rajputana Rifles on October 25, 2025, in Meerut.

The Governor, who was commissioned into the regiment on 31 March 1972 and later commanded it, felicitated Veer Naris and outstanding Ex-Servicemen for their service and sacrifice.

In his address, Governor Parnaik reminded the veterans that even after hanging up their uniforms, they remain “invaluable assets of the nation.” He urged them to continue contributing to national development through their discipline, leadership, and experience.

He called upon veterans to ensure that all Ex-Servicemen and their families avail themselves of welfare schemes launched by the Central and State Governments. He also underlined the “collective responsibility” of the fraternity in supporting Veer Naris and their children, ensuring they receive due respect, care, and opportunities.

During an open interaction, the Governor patiently listened to the concerns and suggestions of the veterans. He proposed forming special committees of Rajputana Rifles Ex-Servicemen to effectively address issues concerning veterans and Veer Naris across regions.

Emphasizing camaraderie and brotherhood, Governor Parnaik exhorted the veterans to “carry forward the same spirit of service, sacrifice, and nation-building that defines the Rajputana Rifles legacy.”

The regimental reunion brought together a large number of veterans and Veer Naris from across the country, celebrating a shared tradition of courage, discipline, and dedication to the nation.