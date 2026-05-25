Itanagar Administration Issues Evacuation Notices to Residents Near Siddhartha Vihar Hall Following Landslide Risk

ITANAGAR- The District Administration and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Capital Itanagar, have intensified emergency safety and mitigation measures following continuous rainfall and the growing threat of landslides behind Siddhartha Vihar Hall in Itanagar.

A joint inspection team led by Deputy Commissioner of Capital Region Toko Babu conducted an on-site assessment of the landslide-affected area to evaluate the situation and review immediate preventive measures. The inspection team included Director of Art & Culture Ibom Tao, Superintendent of Police Itanagar Jummar Basar, Range Forest Officer Techi Khili, DIPRO i/c Rechi Lugnya Likha, District Disaster Management Officer Moromi Dodum, along with engineering officials from Capital Division-A.

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Authorities stated that notices under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, were issued on May 24 to residents living below and near Siddhartha Hall. The notices directed residents to vacate vulnerable areas within 24 hours and shift to safer locations in view of the imminent landslide threat.

As part of mitigation efforts, vulnerable trees surrounding Siddhartha Vihar Hall are being trimmed and removed to reduce risks associated with unstable soil conditions and continuous rainfall. Officials have also installed protective tarpaulin and geo-sheets over exposed and erosion-prone slopes to minimize rainwater infiltration, reduce soil erosion, and prevent further weakening of the slopes.

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The administration has identified and prepared relief camps at multiple locations, including GUPS ESS Sector in Itanagar, Community Hall at Borum and G-Sector in Naharlagun, and Nikum Niya Hall in Banderdewa.

The DDMA stated that continuous monitoring of the affected area is underway and appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities by prioritizing safety and relocating to safer places when advised.

Officials further warned that non-compliance with evacuation directives could invite legal action under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.