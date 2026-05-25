Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Condemns Alleged Custodial Torture of Gumin Mize

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly condemned the alleged physical torture of anti-drug activist Gumin Mize while in the custody of Assam Police at Birphuria Police Station.

Reacting to the incident, Khandu described Mize as a committed anti-drug crusader who has been actively working against substance abuse and illegal drug networks in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister said he had spoken with his Assam counterpart and urged that no physical torture or mistreatment should be inflicted upon Mize during his detention.

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Gumin Mize was arrested by Assam Police on May 20 following an incident reported near the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam border during an anti-drug operation. According to reports, Mize and members of his anti-drug warrior team had gone to apprehend suspected drug peddlers operating in the area when the situation allegedly turned violent.

During the operation, one member of the team was reportedly attacked with a machete, locally known as a dau. In what was claimed to be an act of self-defence, Mize allegedly fired two rounds from his licensed pistol while confronting the attacker.

Also Read- Anti-Drug Campaigner Gumin Mize’s Detention Sparks Calls for Judicial Inquiry

The arrest has triggered widespread reactions across Arunachal Pradesh, with several organisations, civil society groups, and social activists demanding his immediate release. Supporters have described Mize as a grassroots activist who has played a significant role in anti-drug awareness campaigns and efforts to combat drug abuse in the region.

The incident has also intensified public debate over custodial violence, cross-border law enforcement operations, and the role of civilian anti-drug groups operating along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.