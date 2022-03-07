Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condole the demise of Mrs Likha Meena Gollo Nguri and Shyam Tayo Nguri

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Nguri Abu Society is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Mrs Likha Meena Gollo Nguri, Wife of Gollo Tatang of Nirjuli under Papum Pare district A.P. She was surrounded by her loving family as she succumbed to Cardiac Arrest on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Community Health Centre, Sagalee, at around 5:35 PM.

The Sudden demise of late Meena is a great loss for the Nguri Abu society as a whole. Late Meena was born on 15th September 1979. She rendered her service as a PR teacher in the year 2003, and she was serving at Government Primary School Rayu Nirjuli till her last breath.

She was a soft outspoken, free & frank nature as well as a motherly figure for Nguri Abu Society. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, sister and an aunt. She has left for heavenly abode and is survived with 3 sons and 1 daughter, namely Gollo Talo Nguri, Gollo Talling Nguri, Gollo Tuma Nguri and Miss Gollo Mama Nguri. She will forever be missed and will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

The Nguri Abu Society also deeply mourns the sudden demise of Shyam Tayo Nguri (43) s/o late Tayo Boli Nguri.

Shyam was recently posted as PRT(AT) at DDSE Seppa. He was born on 15 July 1979 at Seppa Town under East Kameng District. He was a capable and diligent person. One of his notable educational qualifications include- M.A. in History from RGU, Rono Hills, Doimukh.

He unfortunately succumbed to sudden Low Pressure & Acute Respiration and breathed his last on 6/03/2022 yesterday at District Hospital Seppa. He is now survived by his wife Smt. Mekya Wai Tayo Nguri alongside daughter and 3 sons.

The Nguri Abu Society expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the families in their moment of grief.