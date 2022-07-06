ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: APSLSA Organises Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

A mini exhibition narrating the history and structure of the Judicial System in the State as well as importance of Legal Services in public empowerment through photographs and banners was also organized during the camp.

July 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: APSLSA Organizes Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority in in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Papum Pare and with support from the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, on the occasion of Dree Festival had organized a Legal Awareness Camp at Dree Ground, PapuNallah to impart legal literacy and awareness among the festival goers.

The 5 Days camp which had opened on the 1st of July 2022 saw a massive public turnout, as people from all walks of life visited the Legal Services Stall to be apprised on various important acts and schemes of public importance including Free Legal Aid, Victim Compensation Scheme, Lok AdalatDomestic Violence, POCSO etc. The visitors were also given free Legal Counselling on the spot by a team of Legal Aid Counsels deployed by the State Authority.

A mini exhibition narrating the history and structure of the Judicial System in the State as well as importance of Legal Services in public empowerment through photographs and banners was also organized during the camp.

By closing day, a total 471 beneficiaries were recorded by APSLSA, while the number of visitors recorded was in the thousands. 5 Legal Aid Counsels, 5 Para- Legal Volunteers & other staff of APSLSA were engaged during the programme.

Related Articles

Tags
July 6, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

June 11, 2022
Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Speaker PD Sona calls on the Governor BD Mishra

Arunachal: Speaker P D Sona calls on the Governor B D Mishra

June 1, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

May 28, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

May 25, 2022
Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates 'world bee day'

Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates ‘world bee day’

May 20, 2022
Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

May 17, 2022
Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

May 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button