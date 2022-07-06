Arunachal: APSLSA Organises Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority in in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Papum Pare and with support from the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, on the occasion of Dree Festival had organized a Legal Awareness Camp at Dree Ground, PapuNallah to impart legal literacy and awareness among the festival goers.

The 5 Days camp which had opened on the 1st of July 2022 saw a massive public turnout, as people from all walks of life visited the Legal Services Stall to be apprised on various important acts and schemes of public importance including Free Legal Aid, Victim Compensation Scheme, Lok AdalatDomestic Violence, POCSO etc. The visitors were also given free Legal Counselling on the spot by a team of Legal Aid Counsels deployed by the State Authority.

A mini exhibition narrating the history and structure of the Judicial System in the State as well as importance of Legal Services in public empowerment through photographs and banners was also organized during the camp.

By closing day, a total 471 beneficiaries were recorded by APSLSA, while the number of visitors recorded was in the thousands. 5 Legal Aid Counsels, 5 Para- Legal Volunteers & other staff of APSLSA were engaged during the programme.