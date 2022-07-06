ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu campaigns in Arunachal Pradesh

July 6, 2022
ITANAGAR- The BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Arunachal Pradesh to garner support for the ensuing presidential polls, scheduled to be held on July 18 next.

Party sources said Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand, had a closed door meeting at the State Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar with the MPs, MLAs and Ministers of the ruling BJP and the NDA allies – National’s People’s Party and Janata Dal (United) seeking their support for the forthcoming election.

When asked for her comment about Arunachal Pradesh by the waiting journalists outside the meeting hall, the NDA’s presidential nominee hailed the tribal-dominated state, saying, “It was very nice to come to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal is a very beautiful state.”

Murmu, who was accompanied by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Assam MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, was received by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, “Glad to have received Hon Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, NDA’s candidate for upcoming Presidential election; Hon Min Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji & Smt @PratimaBhoumik ji; Hon MP Shri @drrajdeeproy ji & BJP Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj ji at Raj Bhawan helipad. My best wishes to her.”

Sources said that the value of vote of a Member of Parliament is 700, while that of a Member of Legislative Assembly is 8. It requires a mention that Arunachal Pradesh has three Members of Parliament – two in the Lower House and one in the Upper House. In the 60-Member Assembly, the BJP has 48 members, while NDA partners – NPP and JD(U) have four and one respectively. Congress has four legislators. The House also has three Independents.

