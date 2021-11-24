Itanagar

Itanagar: WCD Organises workshop on ‘Integration of Women with Technology’

November 24, 2021
Itanagar: WCD Organises workshop on 'Integration of Women with Technology'
  • Amazon Saheli is an Amazon initiative to bring to the fore locally made products from women entrepreneurs in India. It is a program to enable women to become successful sellers on Amazon.

ITANAGAR-  A workshop on “Integration of Women with Technology” was organized by the Department of Women and Child Development, Itanagar, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh in partnership with Amazon –Saheli at Pare hall, DK Convention Centre, Itanagar. Under Amazon Saheli women entrepreneurs/ artisans will get necessary logistical support and capacity building training for selling their products online through e- commerce platform.

Director, WCD Smti. T.P. Loyi in her keynote address welcomed the participants from different districts of the state and asked them to take advantage of this online platform which will empower them to take their local products globally by keeping in mind the slogan “Make locally, think globally”.

The resource person, Mr. Bidyut Das, Programme Manager of Amazon India, Bangalore, presented a live demonstration on how to get started selling online in Amazon through Amazon Saheli and its benefits, which will enable sellers to showcase their products and make it available to a larger consumers since Amazon has PAN India presence. Some of the Amazon Saheli Benefits are: 1) Subsidized Referral Fee 2) Personalized Training for a Quick Start 3) Account Management Support 4) Imaging and Cataloguing Support 5) Increased Customer Visibility

Meanwhile, after introductory session, an open house discussion and an interactive session was held between the participants and the Resource person. The participants raised various queries which the resource person answered and provided with solutions needed to get started online.

The participants who had come from different parts of the state were women solopreneurs, women-led small businesses and organizations supporting women empowerment, NGOs and Self-help groups. They also displayed their beautiful creations and products locally made and produced like jewelries, cloths, spices, pickles, hand bags, books, organic tea leaves etc.

This training programme cum workshop was attended by the Director WCD, CDPO HQ. Itanagar DK Thungon, Consultants, other officials and staffs of the Deptt.

