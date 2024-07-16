All Hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh will be implemented only with consent of the local communities; CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu made it clear that all hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, are consideration will be implemented only with consent of the local communities.

The chief minister has called upon the state’s Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to suggest, cooperate and assist the state government in realizing the goal for self-sustenance, to multiply state-owned resources and turn resources into revenue.

In his opening remarks during the pre-budget consultative meeting with CBOs at CMO here today, Khandu said that the CBOs representing all the communities of the state have in the past put in valuable suggestions, especially in health and education sectors, which the government considered and incorporated in the state’s annual budgets reaping rich dividends.

He pointed that based on the government’s commitment for inclusive governance, pre-budget consultative meetings form the core around which the state budget is prepared.

To convert resources into revenue, Khandu highlighted two sectors – hydropower and tourism – which, he said, can be tapped systemically to enhance the pool of state-owned resources.

“Yes, hydropower is our best bet to revenue generation. Our annual revenue, which is about Rs 500 crore at the moment can soar to more than Rs 1000 crore in the next 5-10 years if all the proposed hydropower projects are executed successfully. But no, no project will be implemented without the consent of local communities,” he said.

He informed that MoUs have been signed only with reputed central government agencies that include, NHPC, NEEPCO, NTPC and SJVN by doing away with private and unreliable companies and firms.

Khandu urged the CBOs to communicate the benefits of tapping the state’s massive hydropower potential that can make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustainable state to their respective community members.

The other sector that can be a gamechanger for Arunachal Pradesh according to Khandu is tourism. He though strongly pushed for ensuring high-end tourism.

“With the ILP system in place and a proper policy we can easily control and regulate the tourism sector that would benefit the local communities, generate income for youths and contribute to the state-owned pool of resources while keeping our environment intact,” he said.

Khandu cited the tourism policy followed by neighbouring country Bhutan, which too solely depends upon tourism and hydropower, and said that a similar policy can be implemented here in Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged the CBOs to encourage their community members to invest in home stays and if possible in high-end hotels to attract high-end tourists.

Meanwhile, Khandu drew attention of the CBOs towards the malice of money-for-vote culture that were rampant in the recently concluded Assembly and General Elections in few constituencies.

"I have been time and again campaigning for the end of money culture in elections but in vain. I have reports with me on use of huge money to influence voters in some of the assembly constituencies. CBOs have to raise to the occasion if we want to end corruption for I have been continuously saying corruption begins when one gives or takes money in exchange of votes," Khandu said.

He expressed gratitude to the CBOs for their constant support and insightful feedbacks.

“Your voices have shaped our budget, ensuring every community in Arunachal Pradesh is heard and their concerns addressed. Through this collaborative spirit, we’ve incorporated many invaluable suggestions, driving inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Khandu added.