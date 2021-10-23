Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein ask core committee to start identifying unsung heroes of the State

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein had convened a meeting with the members of Core Committee and Sub-Committee for recognition of unsung heroes in his official residence at Itanagar today.

In the meeting, DCM Chowna Mein asked the members of the sub-committee to start the work of data collection for identification of the unsung heroes of the State terming it as a noble job and urged the members to do it wholeheartedly as it will be an important document on the history of Arunachal Pradesh. He also urged the committee to work as a team seamlessly without giving any scope for criticism in future.

He informed the members of the house that Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), a captive body of Ministry of Education, Govt of India is planning to conduct a workshop cum seminar in the State in the month of January/February 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He asked the Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof Saket Kushwaha and Member Secretary of Core-Committee, Dani Salu to coordinate with the member secretary of ICHR.

The Committee also decides to propose the ICHR to set up a separate centre of ICHR in Arunachal Pradesh as the State doesn’t have any such centre. The setting up of such centre in the State would facilitate the research scholars and students in carrying out research works and studies on the rich history and culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

The committee also decided to participate in the live online series on social media on unsung heroes which would be conducted by ICHR.

Prof Kushwaha, VC RGU presented a timeline to be followed by the Sub-Committee which shall work under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh. As per the timeline, the sub-committee will submit the final report by the end of June 2022.

In the meeting, Nepha Wangsa, author of ‘The Nyinu Massacre’ showed the collection of original documents from the national archive of the British Library, New Delhi. These documents will be handed over to the Core Committee through a formal ceremony on a later date. The house decided to store it in the State Archive of the Research Department and also to put in a website after the finalization of the research and documentation works.

Meeting was also attended by the Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak, Member Secretary, Dani Salu, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, Anupam Tangu, Registrar RGU, Dr N T Rikam among others.