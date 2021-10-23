Itanagar

Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein ask core committee to start identifying unsung heroes of the State

He also urged the committee to work as a team seamlessly without giving any scope for criticism in future.

October 23, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein ask core committee to start identifying unsung heroes of the State
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein had convened a meeting with the members of Core Committee and Sub-Committee for recognition of unsung heroes in his official residence at Itanagar today.

In the meeting, DCM Chowna Mein asked the members of the sub-committee to start the work of data collection for identification of the unsung heroes of the State terming it as a noble job and urged the members to do it wholeheartedly as it will be an important document on the history of Arunachal Pradesh. He also urged the committee to work as a team seamlessly without giving any scope for criticism in future.

He informed the members of the house that Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), a captive body of Ministry of Education, Govt of India is planning to conduct a workshop cum seminar in the State in the month of January/February 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He asked the Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof Saket Kushwaha and Member Secretary of Core-Committee, Dani Salu to coordinate with the member secretary of ICHR.

The Committee also decides to propose the ICHR to set up a separate centre of ICHR in Arunachal Pradesh as the State doesn’t have any such centre. The setting up of such centre in the State would facilitate the research scholars and students in carrying out research works and studies on the rich history and culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

The committee also decided to participate in the live online series on social media on unsung heroes which would be conducted by ICHR.

Prof Kushwaha, VC RGU presented a timeline to be followed by the Sub-Committee which shall work under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh. As per the timeline, the sub-committee will submit the final report by the end of June 2022.

In the meeting, Nepha Wangsa, author of ‘The Nyinu Massacre’ showed the collection of original documents from the national archive of the British Library, New Delhi. These documents will be handed over to the Core Committee through a formal ceremony on a later date. The house decided to store it in the State Archive of the Research Department and also to put in a website after the finalization of the research and documentation works.

Meeting was also attended by the Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak, Member Secretary, Dani Salu, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, Anupam Tangu, Registrar RGU, Dr N T Rikam among others.

Tags
October 23, 2021
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor participates in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration

October 7, 2021
IMC Mayor and TRIHMS staff witness PM Modi's dedication ceremony of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants

IMC Mayor and TRIHMS staff witness PM Modi’s dedication ceremony of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Itanagar

Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Itanagar

October 6, 2021
Arunachal Offspring Issue: AAPSU rally at Itanagar, Dharna in dist HQ

Arunachal Offspring Issue: AAPSU rally at Itanagar, Dharna in dist HQ

October 5, 2021
Itanagar- month long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration concludes

Itanagar- month long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration concludes

September 30, 2021
Itanagar: APSFC and SLVMC discussed National Food Security Act 2013

Itanagar: APSFC and SLVMC discussed National Food Security Act 2013

September 29, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor distributed free rice to needy people

Itanagar: IMC Mayor distributed free rice to needy people

September 25, 2021
Itanagar: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates ‘Vanijya Utsav'

Itanagar: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates ‘Vanijya Utsav’

September 23, 2021
Arunachal: Union MoS Forest & Consumer Affairs calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union MoS Forest & Consumer Affairs calls on the Governor

September 23, 2021
A voluntary blood donation camp was organized by Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organisation (AVBDO) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat

Itanagar: Blood Donation Camp under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav held in AP Civil Secretari

September 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!