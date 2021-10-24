Viral Video: Man riding pillion on bike without rider goes VIRAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has re-tweeted a video shared by a Twitter user where a man is seen riding on a driverless bike and this bike is moving at a great speed. The man in the video appears to be completely at ease as his motorcycle cruises down a road without a driver.

When a passerby asks the man sitting on the back seat of the bike as to who is driving the vehicle, he simply smiles and looks above, showing that it’s God’s hands. Anand Mahindra shared the video with the caption, “Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana..”

Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana.. https://t.co/9sYxZaDhlk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2021

The song ‘Musafir hoon yaaron’ was sung by the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar for the 1972 film Parichay.

The viral video garnered more than 15K Likes and more than 1500 retweets. The video was originally shared by a Twitter user from the Twitter handle @DoctorAjayita with a funny message, “Elon Musk: I want to bring driverless vehicles to India. Meanwhile India.”

The video has been viewed more than 6 lakh times and has so far got over 15000 likes. Netizens are commenting on the post with funny messages and some even express dismay and shock while some are warning that such stunts should not be encouraged.

One Twitter user wrote, “@elonmusk immediately leaving for Mars after seeing this.” Another Twitter user asked, “When is Mahindra coming up with fully automated cars?”

