VIRAL

Viral Video: Man riding pillion on bike without rider goes VIRAL

The man in the video appears to be completely at ease as his motorcycle cruises down a road without a driver.

October 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
Viral Video: Man riding pillion on bike without rider goes VIRAL
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has re-tweeted a video shared by a Twitter user where a man is seen riding on a driverless bike and this bike is moving at a great speed. The man in the video appears to be completely at ease as his motorcycle cruises down a road without a driver.

When a passerby asks the man sitting on the back seat of the bike as to who is driving the vehicle, he simply smiles and looks above, showing that it’s God’s hands. Anand Mahindra shared the video with the caption, “Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana..”

Read This Also- Viral video of Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is winning the hearts of the netizens

WATCH VIDEO

The song ‘Musafir hoon yaaron’ was sung by the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar for the 1972 film Parichay.

The viral video garnered more than 15K Likes and more than 1500 retweets. The video was originally shared by a Twitter user from the Twitter handle @DoctorAjayita with a funny message, “Elon Musk: I want to bring driverless vehicles to India. Meanwhile India.”

Read This Also- Elephant  joining man in hula hoop performance, Video goes viral 

The video has been viewed more than 6 lakh times and has so far got over 15000 likes. Netizens are commenting on the post with funny messages and some even express dismay and shock while some are warning that such stunts should not be encouraged.

READ THIS ALSO- VIRAL VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral

One Twitter user wrote, “@elonmusk immediately leaving for Mars after seeing this.” Another Twitter user asked, “When is Mahindra coming up with fully automated cars?”

VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola”

Tags
October 24, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car

October 5, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

October 4, 2021
Watch Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge in Delhi

Watch Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge in Delhi

October 3, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO LIVE CAPTURED: 8-storey building collapses in Shimla

VIRAL VIDEO LIVE CAPTURED: 8-storey building collapses in Shimla

October 1, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju's dance video went viral

VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral

September 30, 2021
VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to 'Take Action'

VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to ‘Take Action’

September 29, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: girl booked after videos of her dancing outside temple in Chhatarpur goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO: girl booked after videos of her dancing outside temple in Chhatarpur goes viral

September 27, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO:  A Restaurant in Delhi denies entry to woman in Saree

VIRAL VIDEO:  A Restaurant in Delhi denies entry to woman in Saree

September 23, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song "Dola Re Dola"

VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola”

September 20, 2021
Spider Girl:  5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman,  Watch Viral Video

Spider Girl:  5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman,  Watch Viral Video

September 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!