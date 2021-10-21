Viral video of Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is winning the hearts of the netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- In an adorable video going viral from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District, a little girl is seen consoling her friend, a boy, who is upset to be away from home at the hostel. “Don’t be sad,” she is seen telling the little boy visibly upset. “We will go in holidays; we will go in airplane,” she adds patting his shoulder to cheer him up.

A Twitter user @NKhenrab shared the clip, and soon it spread on other platforms as well. “Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving,” the user wrote sharing the clip.

The sweet video caught the attention of the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu as well, who shared the clip on Twitter.

“As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate,” the person added in a following tweet saying the video is from a village called New Lebrang in the state.

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️😍❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

