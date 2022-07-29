BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA ( BGMI) BANNED IN INDIA: Friends, if you are fond of playing mobile games, then you can be disappointed with this video. That’s because Battle Grounds Mobile India ie BGMI has been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

On Thursday, the Battlegrounds Mobile India app mysteriously disappeared from Google Play and Apple App Store, following which the matter started trending on Twitter as well. Let us tell you that BGMI was launched last year after PUBG Mobile was banned.

However, it is not yet clear whether India has also banned BGMI or not. But this app is not currently visible on Google App Store and Apple Play Store.

Watch this video to know why BGMI banned in India.

Currently, Android and iOS users cannot download BGMI games on their smartphones. The disappearance of this app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store simultaneously is raising many questions.

Will the company bring any major update or will this game also be banned from India like PUBG Mobile. Or it may be that BGMI has violated any policy of Google and Apple, due to which it has been removed from Play and App Store.

The issue of BGMI was raised in the Rajya Sabha

Friends, let us tell you that the sudden disappearance of BGMI from App Store and Play Store also raises many questions because This matter was also raised in the Parliament of India recently.

The Indian Express newspaper wrote in its news that BGMI was actually a new version of PUBG and the decision to ban was taken after a 16-year-old teenager allegedly shot his mother for stopping him from playing the game.

Only last week, MP V Vijayasai Reddy had asked a question as to what action the IT ministry was taking on apps like PUBG because “some children have committed crimes by stopping them from playing games”.

Also Read- Binge Watching Can Damage Brain

Responding to this question, IT (State) Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar had said that the ministry has received some complaints that the app which was banned has been revamped and new or similar. names are available. “All such complaints have been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs and an inquiry has been requested,” Chandrasekhar said.

The Upper House was discussing a media report which said that “the child killed his mother while playing a PUBG game”. The incident happened in Lucknow last month.

According to PTI, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar had said on July 22 that law enforcement agencies were probing the matter. The minister also assured that its previous version, PUBG Mobile, is banned in India from 2020.

Meanwhile, a company representative told India Today Tech, “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and App Store and will provide further details as we get specifics.”

Also Read- Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Friends, let us tell you that after PUBG was banned in India, this game was launched in India by the South Korean company Crafton BGMI.

But when news broke on Thursday that (BGMI) has been removed from the Play Store, Crafton’s shares fell by 9 percent. Shares of the company were down 5.7 percent even at the close of the market in the evening.

In a statement, Alphabet said that India had ordered the blocking of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game, due to which it had to be removed from the Play Store. According to the website of this game, it had more than 100 million users in India.

A Google spokesperson said, “Following the established procedure upon receipt of the order, we notified the developer concerned and blocked it from the app.” A spokesman for Crafton in the South Korean capital Seoul said that the circumstances related to the banning of the two main apps in India are being discussed with the relevant authorities and companies. .

BGMI is like PUBG

When India banned PUBG in 2020, it cited security reasons. But then it was believed that the ban was a result of increasing tension between India and China because the rights of PUBG in India were with the Chinese company Tencent.

At the same time, India had blocked more than a hundred apps from China, including very popular apps like Tiktok. This ban has now increased to cover more than 300 apps.

When BGMI was launched in India after the ban on PUBG, Crafton had clarified that its rights would not be given to the Chinese company and Crafton would keep all the responsibility with itself.

Friends, before ending the video, let us tell you that the BGMI game, which completed one year of launch in India, touched 100 million downloads this month.

India is one of the biggest gaming markets for Crafton and is also important in terms of earnings.

The company will do everything possible to re-list me on the Play Store and App Store. If some changes are necessary in the game following the government instructions, then the game may come back after that.

Friends what is your opinion whether BGMI game should come back or not your opinion in comment box