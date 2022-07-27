Alert: Binge Watching Can Damage Brain

BINGE WATCHING- ( By Manzar Alam, Founder Editor, www.arunachal24.in, Former Bureau Chief (Northeast), Zee News ) Friends, if you have a smart TV, and you or your family members regularly watching web series, then before you gets some big trouble. You must watch this video till the end.

You must have heard about MD drugs which defame Bollywood. The effect of this drug remains in the body for 48 hours, but these days people are getting addict to a new drugs served by Hollywood and Bollywood. Which is called “Binge Watching”.

Binge means to do one thing continuously after another. Similarly, Binge Watching means “watching the episodes of a program one after the other continuously”.

Watch Video

As you also know earlier when the serials running in television had to be watched daily only one episode. The next day we eagerly waited for the second part. But now it doesn’t happen. Now adays, due to the modern mobile and internet, we watch any serial or its episodes continuously for many hours, and this practice is called “Binge Watching”.

Generally we use this word for web series. Many big platforms like Netflix, Amazon, MX Player make web series of 8 -10 episodes which are often binge watch by many users. They watch TV continuously for several hours at a time until watched all the episodes. That’s why “Binge Watching” has been given the name of new drugs.

Friends, when we give the name of a drug to Binge Watching, then it becomes very important to talk about the side effects of this drugs. Knowing the incidents which we are going to mention here in this context, you will get goosebumps.

On July 24, 2022 in Jaipur, a 3-month-old girl was suffering in fever for 8 hours, but the mother busy watching the webseries on OTT did not even realize that her baby girl lying next to her was suffering from fever. If the father of the child did not reach at the right time, then the life of the innocent could have been lost due to high fever.

In Kolkata on 22 February 2022, A 12-year-old boy who was used to watching Japanese web series committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of the apartment. After a police investigation, it was revealed that the boy had jumped from his apartment hoping that an angel would save him as well, as miraculously shown in the Japanese web-series ‘Platinum End’.

Friends, these were two incidents, which I have mentioned here, but if you search on the internet, you will get to read hundreds of such incidents.

According to a case study, 4 out of 5 smartphone users in India constantly watching their favourite content on OTT. On the other hand, OTT Apps had become the most downloaded apps on 2020 itself.

Friends, you will be surprised to know that a study was published in India in December 2021 on Binge Watching. According to the study, 4 out of 5 smart phone users in India constantly watching OTT content.

Many reasons for binge watching were also counted in this study, one of which was that the trend of binge watching had increased very rapidly during the corona epidemic. The study says that during the lockdown, mobile and OTT platforms became the biggest means of people’s time pass.

Statistics show that Netflix had 5 million subscribers in the year 2012, which increased to 167 million in the year 2020 and today Netflix has 220 million subscribers. Meaning the increase that has taken place makes this study absolutely accurate and correct.

The study also shows that due to mobile, people of all ages have access to the OTT platform.

The OTT platform gives the users the freedom to watch their favourite shows at their convenient time without any commercial breaks, which has led people to spend their free time on the OTT platform.

Psychiatrists and psychologists believe that watching webseries continuously for 8 to 10 hours at a time is like drug addiction in which even the personality of the user is changing.

Medical science says that the addiction of binge watching releases dopamine in our brain. It is a kind of happy hormone that motivates the mind and body to watch web series continuously. It is exactly the same process experienced during drug or other addiction.

Now we can understand it in simple language in such a way that, if a person takes drugs 5-6 times due to curiosity, then after that it does not take long for him to change into habit. He starts distancing himself from the society. The drug makes him feel happy. That’s how binge watching works as well.

The initial motive was only hobby or time pass. But after the completion of one episode, the craze of watching the second, then the third and then till the climax goes on increasing.