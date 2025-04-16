Arunachal: HU Students Explore Realities of Women Daily Wage Workers in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– In a meaningful blend of classroom theory and real-world engagement, Sociology students from Himalayan University (HU) recently conducted a one-day field study focused on the experiences of women daily wage workers in Itanagar’s Ganga market and adjoining areas.

Organized by the Department of Sociology, the study was part of a practical curriculum module titled “Assessing Job Satisfaction and Working Environment of Women Daily Wage Workers in Itanagar.” It aimed to expose students to the layered challenges faced by women engaged in informal labor—an often-overlooked segment of the workforce.

During the fieldwork, students applied qualitative research methods, including structured interviews and direct observation, to understand the socio-economic and gender-based factors shaping these women’s working lives. The study highlighted key concerns such as wage inequality, job insecurity, occupational health risks, and lack of social protection.

Faculty members guiding the exercise emphasized the importance of ethical engagement and critical reflection. Students were encouraged not only to gather data but also to consider the broader social and cultural structures that perpetuate labor inequalities.

“This initiative goes beyond academic learning—it’s about cultivating empathy, awareness, and responsibility,” said a faculty coordinator. “Understanding the invisible labor of women workers is crucial to addressing issues of justice and equity in our society.”

The Department expressed gratitude to all participating workers and local community members for their cooperation, and reaffirmed its commitment to socially responsive education that bridges theory with grassroots realities.