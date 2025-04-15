Arunachal: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering Visits Kraling and Boksar Villages

TAWANG- Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering recently visited Kraling and Boksar villages to gain firsthand insight into the issues faced by the villagers.

Kraling and Boksar are two remote, picturesque villages located in the high-altitude region of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Nestled close to the India-Tibet border, these villages are significant for both strategic and cultural reasons.

Kraling is known for its scenic beauty and traditional Monpa way of life, while Boksar holds spiritual importance as a site along the historic route taken by the 14th Dalai Lama during his escape from Tibet in 1959.

It was a meaningful interaction, I listened to their grievances, carried out spot verifications, and assured them that their concerns will be addressed on priority, MLA stated.

The serene beauty of the villages left me mesmerized. The traditional Monpa stone houses are a proud reminder of our roots and heritage. I was especially pleased to see the cleanliness and environmental awareness maintained by the villagers, he added.

Life in these villages is simple, yet deeply fulfilling. For anyone visiting Tawang, a trip to these villages is a must to experience their charm, culture, and warmth, said Namgey Tsering.

These villages lie within areas of sensitive border infrastructure development, often visited by defense and civil administration officials. Despite their remoteness, efforts have been made in recent years to improve connectivity and promote sustainable tourism, highlighting their cultural richness and pristine environment.

The local communities maintain deep-rooted Buddhist traditions and serve as vital custodians of the region’s heritage.