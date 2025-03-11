ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalTawang LAC

Arunachal: Tawang MLA Raises Concern Over Shortage of Field Staff in Land Record Department

This shortage has significantly delayed various developmental projects, hampering progress in the region.

Last Updated: March 11, 2025
TAWANG:  Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering has highlighted a pressing issue affecting Tawang district—the acute shortage of field staff in the Land Record/Management branch. This shortage has significantly delayed various developmental projects, hampering progress in the region.

In response, the Minister of Land Management has assured swift action to address the staff crisis. The government is expected to take necessary steps to ensure that crucial projects do not remain stalled due to administrative delays.

Expressing his commitment to the district’s development, MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized the need for efficient land management services. “We will continue working towards the betterment of Tawang,” he assured.

Residents and stakeholders now await concrete measures to resolve the issue and accelerate developmental activities in the district.

