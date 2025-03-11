Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police team under the command of Insp K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun along with SI Vivek Linggi, ASI T Moya, ASI T Mosi and Ct T Tokur under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo have arrested three burglars from different locations for their involvement in multiple theft and burglary cases in the capital region. The arrests were made as part of intensified efforts to curb criminal activities in the area. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

Lokap Bagang (35 years), a resident of Chayangtajo, Seppa, East Kameng, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 35/25 u/s 305(a) BNS. He was involved in thefts at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, targeting sick patients and stealing their money while they were in deep sleep during the early morning hours.

Nikhil Barman (24 years), a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 31/25 u/s 331(1)/331(3)/3(5) BNS. He was engaged in daytime burglary and entered homes with the intent to assault occupants using a lethal weapon. A weapon was recovered from his possession.

Also Read- Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

Tayu Taku (23 years), a resident of Michawa, Seppa, East Kameng, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 29/25 u/s 305(a)/331(4) BNS. A habitual offender, he was wanted in multiple cases of motor vehicle theft, burglary, and housebreaking in Naharlagun (ICR). His modus operandi involved scouting for unattended houses, forcibly breaking open doors, and committing theft during night hours.

Also Read- Woman Drug Peddler Apprehended with Heroin at Banderdewa

The Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, has urged citizens not to purchase second-hand items such as cars, bikes, mobile phones, televisions, gas cylinders, local ornaments, and other valuables without proper verification of their authenticity, as they could be stolen property. Receiving stolen property is also a punishable offense under the law.

Citizens are further advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. Further investigation is underway.