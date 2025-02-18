Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Apprehended with Heroin at Banderdewa

NAHARLAGUN- A 40-year-old woman drug peddler, has been arrested by theBanderdewa Police. 34.72 grams suspected heroin also recovered from her possession. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

On 17th February, 2025, in a continued fight against interstate drug trafficking, acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal drug possession, the Banderdewa Police Team, comprising SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, SI SK Singh, SI Koj Tada, ASI SK Jha, ASI Anil Rajbhar, H/Ct. Tade Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering, and L/Ct. K Yamung, conducted a house search at Niya Colony, Banderdewa. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

During the search, the police recovered three pouches containing suspected heroin, weighing 34.72 grams, concealed inside a soap case in the bedroom of the accused.

The accused was identified as Mrs Saheeda Khatoon (40 years), originally a resident of Solsoni, PS Sadar, District Nagaon, Assam. At the time of arrest, she was residing in a rented house at Niya Colony, Banderdewa.

Following the recovery of the suspected contraband, the accused, Saheeda Khatoon, was immediately arrested, and a case was registered under BDW/PS/Case No. 19/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, lauded the Banderdewa Police Team for their exemplary work in busting the narcotics racket.