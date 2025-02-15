ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalCrime

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Solve Theft Case, Recover Stolen Ornaments Worth Rs 10.5 Lakh

ITANAGAR– Itanagar police  claimed to have solved an theft case by arresting one individual and recovering from his possession the stolen ornaments worth Rs 10.5 lakh.

A police official said that, On February 14, one Nido Yapi of Abo-Tani Colony  reported about the theft of her valuable local ornaments worth of Rs 10.5 lakhs were taken from her home.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was swiftly formed under the leadership of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, and the guidance of SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

The team led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, worked tirelessly to track down the perpetrator and finally within few hours, 20-year-old Tatam Bate Gyadu from Daporijo was arrested.

During sustained questioning, Tattam  revealed the location of the stolen items, said the police official.
Accordingly, he said, police team recovered 160 grams of gold jewellery, 200 grams of silver and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, all valued at Rs 20 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Following his confession, all the stolen items were recovered, providing much-needed relief to the victim.

SP Singh commended the officers involved for their dedication and professionalism, and assured them of due recognition and rewards for their exemplary work. This swift operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Itanagar Capital Police to maintain public safety and ensure justice for the people.

