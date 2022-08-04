Itanagar

Arunachal: State BJP launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made for India’s independence, says state BJP president.

August 4, 2022
ITANAGAR–    The State BJP launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India’s independence celebration at State BJP HQ Itanagar today.

State President Biyuram Wahge, MLA while launching the campaign in presence of BJP Leaders and karyakartas  said that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made for India’s independence. He also informed that today onwards ‘Har Ghar Tiranga” will launch by the party at every districts, block, villages and booth level to ensure that the national flag reaches every household to hoist the national flag at their homes.

Joram Tat State Secretary BJP said  as part of the initiative, the public shall be encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the heart of the people. the campaign shall give an opportunity to general public to involve themselves   in  Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration and feel pride for the nation, it is intended that every household to hoist the national flag. He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh is very patriotism and we can see every nook and corner of the state,

State Vice-President Smti Yalam Taga Burang while participated in the programme  lauded the Govt. of India for launching the campaign and selling national flags to people of India, but added that merely buying the flag isn’t the purpose; one must own it to accord highest respect and honour. She urged people to purchase and hoist the national flag at their residences to show the patriotism toward our motherland.

The programme was attended by State General Secretaries  Chau Zingnu Namchoom  MLA, Nalong Mize, Vice President Tarh Tarak, State Secretaries Ashok Sangchuju,  Smti Toko Yapa, Taring Tiri, Yuwa Morcha President Ram Tajo, ST Morcha President  Hinium Tacho, Party Spokesperson  Techi Necha, Co Convenor Media department   Nima Sange,  Social media incharge  Sangey Tsering Thungon and BJP leaders and karyakartas of state BJP.

