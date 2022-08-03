Arunachal

Itanagar: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ launched at IMC office

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Tame Phassang urged denizens to hoist the national flag from August 13 to 15 next following the Flag code.

August 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ launched at IMC office

ITANAGAR-   As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ called by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence,  Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang  in presence of Commissioner IMC-Likha Tejji  and Corporators launched the campaign here at IMC Office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Tame Phassang urged denizens to hoist the national flag from August 13 to 15 next following the Flag code. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made for India’s independence, stated Phassang.

Also Read-  ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

He also informed that, National Flag will be available in the office of the IMC with a minimum amount of Rs 25 only. For public ease, Flags will also be available with the respective Corportors of each ward, added Mayor.

Related Articles

Earlier, the 12th Business meeting of the IMC was held at the Conference hall of the IMC office. Chaired by Mayor Tame Phssang various issues related to the enhancement of the Salary of IMC staff, the Health & Wellness Center in IMC jurisdiction was also discussed.

Tags
August 3, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Namsai

Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Namsai

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: 5 decomposed bodies of Missing Assam Labourers Found

Arunachal: 5 decomposed bodies of Missing Assam Labourers Found

July 29, 2022
Arunachal Cabinet takes decision for APPSC reforms

Arunachal Cabinet takes decision for APPSC reforms

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: DC Pasighat releases team WASE’s theme song

Arunachal: DC Pasighat releases team WASE’s theme song

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated at Siang

Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated at Siang

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: Governor addresses State Civil Service probationers

Arunachal: Governor addresses State Civil Service probationers

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

July 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button