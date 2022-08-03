Itanagar: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ launched at IMC office

ITANAGAR- As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ called by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang in presence of Commissioner IMC-Likha Tejji and Corporators launched the campaign here at IMC Office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Tame Phassang urged denizens to hoist the national flag from August 13 to 15 next following the Flag code. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made for India’s independence, stated Phassang.

He also informed that, National Flag will be available in the office of the IMC with a minimum amount of Rs 25 only. For public ease, Flags will also be available with the respective Corportors of each ward, added Mayor.

Earlier, the 12th Business meeting of the IMC was held at the Conference hall of the IMC office. Chaired by Mayor Tame Phssang various issues related to the enhancement of the Salary of IMC staff, the Health & Wellness Center in IMC jurisdiction was also discussed.