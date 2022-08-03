Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor addresses annual conference of SPs and Commandants

Governor advised the District Police Chiefs and Commandants to be fair, prompt and determined in their approach to policing

August 3, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses annual conference of SPs and Commandants

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the annual Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on 3rd August 2022. The Governor spoke on police organization in India through ages, law and order situation, policing pattern and the insurgency challenges in the State and way forward.

The Governor advised the District Police Chiefs and Commandants to be fair, prompt and determined in their approach to policing. He exhorted them to win the trust of the people by transparency, probity and accountability in their conduct.

The Governor emphasised that police must create deterrence for the wrongdoers and criminals and credible perception to them for getting caught up quickly, hauled up and of sure punishment for their crime. Stressing on proper training for the constable at the beat, he said science can never replace the constable on ground.

Sharing his observation, the Governor stressed on proper, transparent and merit based recruitment of constables. He suggested for no home Police Station posting of Police. Provision of latest equipment and Communication means and enhancing the capability for gathering actionable intelligence are must for good policing, he said.

The Governor, who is former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), suggested remedial measures to counter insurgency in the State, including good developmental programmes, work opportunities, like ‘Start Up’, and effective military operation. He stressed that all efforts must be made to get the Arunachali youth out of the insurgent groups.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Advisor to Home Minister Nyamar Karbak, Director General of Police Satish Golcha, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order Chukhu Apa, IPS also spoke on the occasion.

Senior officers of the State Police Department are also attending the 4-day Conference of IG, SsP and COs, which started on 1st August 2022.

August 3, 2022
