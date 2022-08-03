Arunachal: Consul General of Bhutan calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Consul General of Bhutan, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati His Excellency Mr. Jigme Thinyle Namgyal called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd August 2022. They discussed about various avenues, where Bhutan and our State Arunachal Pradesh can have mutual benefits and collaborations.

The Governor said that both Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan have strong traditional cultural links. There are great similarities in their social and cultural heritage. He emphasised on strengthening the age-old relationships between the two friendly neighbours.

The Governor suggested ‘People to People contact’ and interactions through cultural exchange programmes and exchange of common literature. He called for exploring avenues in tourism, spiritual aspects and horticulture for socio-economic progress of the people of both the countries.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and President of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Society suggested students and faculty exchange programmes between the Bhutanese Universities and RGU and NERIST.

The Governor conveyed deep appreciation to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the Royalty and the people of Bhutan.