Arunachal

Arunachal: Consul General of Bhutan calls on the Governor

Governor suggests ‘People to People’ contact and interactions through cultural exchange programmes and exchange of common literature

August 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Consul General of Bhutan calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Consul General of Bhutan, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati His Excellency Mr. Jigme Thinyle Namgyal called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd August 2022. They discussed about various avenues, where Bhutan and our State Arunachal Pradesh can have mutual benefits and collaborations.

The Governor said that both Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan have strong traditional cultural links. There are great similarities in their social and cultural heritage. He emphasised on strengthening the age-old relationships between the two friendly neighbours.

The Governor suggested ‘People to People contact’ and interactions through cultural exchange programmes and exchange of common literature. He called for exploring avenues in tourism, spiritual aspects and horticulture for socio-economic progress of the people of both the countries.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and President of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Society suggested students and faculty exchange programmes between the Bhutanese Universities and RGU and NERIST.

Related Articles

The Governor conveyed deep appreciation to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the Royalty and the people of Bhutan.

Tags
August 3, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Namsai

Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Namsai

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: 5 decomposed bodies of Missing Assam Labourers Found

Arunachal: 5 decomposed bodies of Missing Assam Labourers Found

July 29, 2022
Arunachal Cabinet takes decision for APPSC reforms

Arunachal Cabinet takes decision for APPSC reforms

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: DC Pasighat releases team WASE’s theme song

Arunachal: DC Pasighat releases team WASE’s theme song

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated at Siang

Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated at Siang

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: Governor addresses State Civil Service probationers

Arunachal: Governor addresses State Civil Service probationers

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

July 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

July 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button