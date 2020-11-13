Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar for briefing the Governor on the affairs of the State on 13th November 2020. They also discussed developmental issues, law and order, health and initiatives of the State Government towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the progress of works at Hollongi airport, National Highway (NH) 415 and other roads and recent developmental initiatives of the State Government. He also briefed about the scheduled Panchayat and Municipal Elections.

The Governor expressed his hope that the festivity of Deepawali will herald a new pace of development in the State. He emphasised that every paisa provided by the Central Government is utilized for its purpose and it is well seen on the ground.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for his proactive role in monitoring developmental works and visiting project sites personally. He said that such personal attention by the head of the government will boost the pace of implementation, encourage the officials and repose faith of the people on the elected leadership.

The Governor conveyed his appreciation for the frontline COVID warriors to the Chief Minister. He said that perseverance of the doctors, paramedic staff, police, civil administration and alert and aware public has helped in restraining the spread of this dread virus.

The Governor also thanked the people for maintaining the COVID Pandemic protocol of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing hands and hoped that people will not relent on fighting against COVID-19 spread.