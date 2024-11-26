Arunachal: DNGC NSS unit celebrated Constitution Day

ITANAGAR- The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar led by its Programme Officer (PO) Mr. Botem Moyong observed and celebrated the 75th Constitution Day on 26th November 2024, which was attended by around 80 NSS Volunteers of the unit.

The Chief Guest Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal DNGC, administered the Constitution Day Pledge and advised the students to develop the spirit of belongingness, of integrity and of Viksit Bharat.

The Resource Person of the event Dr. Joba Assistant Professor of Political Science, DNGC spoke on the Brief History of Indian Constitution and its Adoption.

He stressed upon the students about the Right to Cleanliness that comes under the Right to Live of Indian Constitution by urging the students to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the college and everywhere.

Mr. Botem Moyong, NSS PO apprised the activeness and talent of the NSS Volunteers. He added that being a citizen of India, it is our sole responsibility to maintain and follow the constitution.

The event ended with a Poster making competition followed by a mini cleanliness drive.