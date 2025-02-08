Elvish Yadav faces criticism for making racist comments on Chum Darang, calls his name ‘Ashleel’

ITANAGAR- A video of Elvish Yadav ( Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner ) commenting on Chum has surfaced on Reddit, where he was making comments on her name and how she could be the love interest of Karan. Several users lashed out on the YouTuber for these comments and demanded strict action.

In the viral video, Elvish is seen having a chat with Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Rajat Dalal on his podcast. Rajat and Chum Darang were among the top finalists in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Elvish, who has been team Rajat Dalal from day 1, can be heard saying, “Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai. [Karan Veer definitely had COVID because who even likes Chum, bro? Whose taste is that bad! And even Chum’s name itself sounds so inappropriate… Her name is Chum, and she has worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.]”

This video is becoming very viral on social media. However, this part was removed from his channel late, but by the time this clip was deleted, it went viral.

Elvish’s comments angered internet users who slammed him in the comment section. Several called for immediate action. Many criticised the casual racism and character assassination of Chum in the video.

Following the backlash, Elvish Yadav deleted the clip from his YouTube channel.

Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has addressed the social media outrage over his comments, admitting that he deleted that part from his podcast.

In his latest vlog, Elvish Yadav said that he checked social media and people are accusing him of making ‘racist remarks’. “Toh maine kholke dekha maine kahi kya racist remarks pass kare hain? Maine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakha tha. Waise maine kaha maine bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar maan lo kisiko kharab lag raha hai mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part maine remove kar diya. (So, I opened it up to see if I had said any racist remarks. I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not, I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part).”

In Bigg Boss 18, Chum became a fan favourite with her sweet personality and strong gameplay. She was known for managing major responsibilities in the house and standing firm during tasks. Salman Khan also commended her for addressing important issues during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Meanwhile, Some contestants do not want to have a relationship with Rajat Dalal, even outside the house. In such a situation, four contestants—Sara Arfeen Khan, Aidan Rose, Isha Singh, and Kashish Kapoor—have unfollowed him on Instagram.

