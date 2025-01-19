Bigg Boss 18: Bigg Boss tells Chum Darang ‘sapne dekhna kabhi mat chhorna’

Bigg Boss 18: Bigg Boss acknowledged her journey by saying, “Chum, aapne logo ko sapne dekhne ki himmat di hai ki agar Chum kar sakti hai toh koi bhi kar sakta hai. Sapne dekhna kabhi mat chhorna

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner. The the top six finalists are – Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss took a moment to reflect on the incredible journeys of these finalists. In the latest episode, the spotlight was on Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena, and their inspiring stories moved everyone deeply.

Chum, hailing from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, received a heartfelt tribute from Bigg Boss, earning a loud round of applause from the audience. Bigg Boss started by saying, “Pasighat ki hawao se toh hum waqif the, ab is show ke zariye, Pasighat ke toofan se bhi mulaqat ho gayi. Ye kahani usi toofan ki hai (We were familiar with the winds of Pasighat, but now, through this show, we have encountered the storm of Pasighat. This is the story of that storm).”

Bigg Boss highlighted her impact, saying that thanks to her, Pasighat’s name would now be known across India. Chum became emotional as she watched her journey, which showcased her struggles, including her breakdown during a fight with Shrutika Arjun, her bond with Shilpa Shirodkar, and her love-filled friendship with Karan Veer Mehra. These moments brought back memories and emotions, making her tear up.

Bigg Boss acknowledged her journey by saying, “Chum, aapne logo ko sapne dekhne ki himmat di hai ki agar Chum kar sakti hai toh koi bhi kar sakta hai. Sapne dekhna kabhi mat chhorna (Chum you have inspired people to dream showing that if Chum can do it, anyone can. Never stop dreaming).”

Bigg Boss also added in her native language, “Not only Arunachal Pradesh but the entire India is proud of you.” With great gratitude, Chum thanked Bigg Boss, expressing that being a part of the show had fulfilled one of her biggest dreams.

Chum is reportedly the first contestant from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in Bigg Boss and her journey has garnered tremendous support from her hometown. Recently, a rally was held in Arunachal Pradesh where locals came together to show their support for her.

The actress’ team uploaded a few photographs and videos from the event where supporters were seen carrying placards in favour of Chum.

