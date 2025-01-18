Union MoS of WCD Savitri Thakur calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Union Minister of State of Women and Child Development Mrs Savitri Thakur called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th January 2025.

They discussed issues related to Anganwadi Services including supplementary nutrition, preschool non-formal education, nutrition & health education, immunization, health check-ups and referral services. State WCD Minister Mrs Dasanglu Pul, who accompanied the Union Minister, was also present in the meeting.

The Governor, while welcoming the minister to Arunachal Pradesh said that her visit to the State will boost the implementation of welfare programmes and projects under the Women and Child Development Ministry and also provide them ground reality of the State and region for their future planning.

He commended the services provided by the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) officials, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers and said that they empower women to live with dignity and nurture children with full opportunities for growth and development in a safe and protective environment.

Sharing his interactions with Anganwadi workers during his district tours, the Governor suggested the Union Minister of State of Women and Child Development enhance the financial remuneration and incentives for the service providers.

He said that as the population is sparsely distributed, the Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers have to cover large areas in challenging terrain and climatic conditions, particularly for immunization and supplementary nutrition.

The Governor also suggested enhancing the financial support for the construction of Anganwadi center buildings. He said that due to difficult terrain and remoteness, the construction costs escalate and need pragmatic rate costs for soft and hard regions.

The Union Minister of State appreciated the suggestions and assured the Governor to address the requirements of Arunachal Pradesh.