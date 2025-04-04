Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

ITANAGAR- As part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, 39 students from the Yuva Tourism Club of five schools in Arunachal Pradesh’s border districts embarked on a week-long study tour to Meghalaya from March 29 to April 4, 2025. The tour was organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with the aim of fostering cultural exchange, tourism education, and national integration.

Students from Taksing (Upper Subansiri), Anini (Dibang Valley), Shi Yomi, Anjaw, and Longding participated in the tour, which featured visits to Meghalaya’s iconic destinations, including Cherrapunjee, the Living Root Bridges at Nongriat, and other significant tourism sites.

The young participants explored Meghalaya’s picturesque landscapes, rich heritage, and sustainable tourism practices, engaging in interactive sessions on eco-tourism, community-driven tourism, and tourism management. Sessions with local tourism stakeholders, guides, and tour operators provided valuable insights into Meghalaya’s booming hospitality sector.

Officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Department emphasized that such initiatives contribute to nation-building and youth empowerment by instilling a sense of unity and appreciation for India’s diverse cultures. The program successfully provided students with an immersive learning experience, encouraging them to become ambassadors of responsible tourism in their home state.

The students expressed gratitude to the organizers, highlighting how the tour broadened their perspective on Meghalaya’s tourism industry and strengthened inter-state cultural bonds.

The tour concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat—a flagship initiative of the Government of India that promotes inter-state educational, cultural, and tourism exchanges. Under this program, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh are the designated partner states of Arunachal Pradesh.