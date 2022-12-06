Arunachal: Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society celebrated its 17th foundation day

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated its 17th foundation day with literary activities in several districts of the state on Tuesday. Addressing the huge gathering of literary lovers at the J N State Museum conference hall here on the occasion, noted Assamese poet Bangshi Bora said, “Literature has no boundary; it binds people all over the world.”

Bora, who is the president of Assam Kabi Sanmilan, called upon the budding talents of Arunachal Pradesh to concentrate on creating literary works to promote brotherhood and harmony among the people of the country and the world as a whole.

Lauding the APLS, Bora said, the literary society of the state is going in the right direction in promoting young literary talents of the state. In his address, APLS president Padmashree awardee Y D Thongchi said that there is no dearth of talents in the state. Commending the sportspersons who are taking in national and international level events and bringing laurels to the state, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Thongchi said the young generation of the state are excelling in various fields, be it fine arts, music, sports and literature.

“Arunachal should progress in all spheres of activities,” Thongchi said and emphasized on the need of nurturing the budding talents in the field of literature. He also called upon the young generation to join the literary movement of the state, spearheaded by the APLS.

RGU professor (Hindi department) Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad in his speech said that the writers need not bother about the literary value of their creativity at the beginning. “Writers can communicate with readers through their literary activities written with deep observation and concentration of what they are writing,” he said.

On the occasion of the foundation day, APLS released the sixth edition of the only literary magazine of the state “Prayas’. Releasing the magazine chief guest Bora appreciated APLS for publishing the literary magazine and giving spaces to the budding writers as well the seniors. He also said that budding writers will be thrilled to see their literary works in printed format and it will be an inspiration to next generation writers to come.

During the multilingual literary session, Bipul Dihingia, a well-known poet from Assam and APLS members Ajanta, Bagdevi Dabi, Dr Jumyir Jini, Bengia Antra, Mukul Pathak, Biki Yader, Takam Maga and Ranjit Sinha recited their self-composed poems, short stories.

The foundation day was also celebrated with poetry, short story and folktales writing competitions by the APLS district branches at Khonsa, Bomdila, Ziro and Roing.