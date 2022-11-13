ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APLS Members present 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories

November 13, 2022
ITANAGAR- Members and writers of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society(APLS) presented 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories – were presented during the monthly literary sitting of APLS at its office conference hall, near the civil secretariat here today.

In her Poem ‘untitled’ Tokyo Siram depicted the uncertainty of life.

Likha Caral, a promising poet and former University Assistant professor experimented with her new creation of Hindi-English mix poem named ‘Double sided world. She also recited three more poems titled ‘Dust’, ‘If I look at the world what do I see’, ‘Are you Okey’ and ‘Not old bridge can be burnt’.

Another promising poet Bengia Antra recited four of her poems titled ‘Are you alone’, ‘Healing Soul’, ‘Uneven Boxing Ring’ and ‘Karma’.

 Inumoni Das recited two of her Assamese poems titled ‘Narakot Iswaror Sandhan’ and ‘Tumar Nasikat Roi Jab Amar Hughondha’.

Renowned Tagin scholar and poet Er. Lardik Kare recited a poem he had written in Tagin Language for small Children on the basis of forgotten Tagin myths.

Biki Yader, a student of DNGC recited her beautifully composed Hindi poem ‘Maa’ and ‘Raat’.

Doyir Ete Taipodia presented a book review about a popular novel ‘Into the Hidden Valley’ written by Stuart Blackburn which is based on Arunachal Pradesh.

President of APLS Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi also read a mesmerising piece of his writing titled ‘In search of a sleeping Beauty’ which he wrote in 2007 about the hidden beauty of hill tops visible from Wakro of Lohit District.

Mukul Pathak also read two of his Assamese poems ‘Khabor’ and ‘Bhrom’.

APLS president, Sahitya Academy award winner writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi gave an elaborated speech about the various forms of literature and appreciated the promising writers who presented their literary works in the sitting.

He also appealed to the young writers of the state to attend the next literary sitting of APLS which will be held on 6th of December this year on occasion of its 16th foundation day.

He also informed that a literary magazine, mouthpiece of APLS, ‘Prayas’ will be released on the same programme.

November 13, 2022
