ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

It was proposed to form an NGO and adopt a VKV every year during the confluence, informed Padi Payang, Co-Coordinator.

November 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

ZIRO- A three day re-union confluence of Vivekananda Kendra Vidhyalaya Balijan alumni 1991 (Class VI) batch was organised at Ziro from 11 to 13 November 2022.

It was the third confluence of the batch, the previous two at Naharlagun and Pangin respectively, informed Er. Nanu Taw, General Secretary of Itanagar Market Welfare Association and Chief Coordinator of the batch.

Also Watch- Tawang’s History

The confluence was marked by visiting to VKV Ziro, Ziro Darshan, academic brainstorming session and discussions on road map to future to give back to alma mater and to the society.

Related Articles

The third confluence themed as “Khichdi Milan 3.0” was aimed to reunite old class mates of VKV Balijan, Class VI 1991 batch and to reassure brotherhood and bonhomie, informed Nending Ommo, Convenor.

To mark the occasion, the batch visited the Opening Ceremony of Annual Sports meet as special guests, visited tourist places of Ziro; informed Padi Tagu, Chief Coordinator of the re-union confluence.

Also Watch- Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

It was proposed to form an NGO and adopt a VKV every year during the confluence, informed Padi Payang, Co-Coordinator.

The confluence was attended by 25 odd mates out of 48 alumni alive and were enthusiastic to do all possible for the state and the society, informed Er. Hage Tajang, Assistant Engineer and Co-Coordinator. He also informed that the next “Khichdi Milan 4.0 confluence” will be conducted at Mechuka during the same time.

Tags
November 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Workshop on NRIMAP using Remote sensing and GIS technologies held at Namsai

Arunachal: Workshop on NRIMAP using Remote sensing and GIS technologies held at Namsai

November 7, 2022
Arunachal: Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi

Arunachal: Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi

November 7, 2022
Arunachal: A Pakhwada on Mahatma Gandhi ended at RGU

Arunachal: A Pakhwada on Mahatma Gandhi ended at RGU

November 6, 2022
Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

November 5, 2022
Aruachal: FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

Aruachal: FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

November 5, 2022
Arunachal: NFDB CE tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: NFDB CE tours Lower Subansiri District

November 5, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein released Jamuna Bini's book "When an Adivasi Sings"

Arunachal: Chowna Mein released Jamuna Bini’s book “When an Adivasi Sings”

November 5, 2022
Arunachal Literature festival; day 2

Arunachal Literature festival; day 2

November 4, 2022
Arunachal: ALG Ziro in radar of IAF top brass

Arunachal: ALG Ziro in radar of IAF top brass

November 4, 2022
Arunachal | Bring back Tapi Mra and Niku Dao; family members demand to govt

Arunachal | Bring back Tapi Mra and Niku Dao; family members demand to govt

November 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button