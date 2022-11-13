Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

ZIRO- A three day re-union confluence of Vivekananda Kendra Vidhyalaya Balijan alumni 1991 (Class VI) batch was organised at Ziro from 11 to 13 November 2022.

It was the third confluence of the batch, the previous two at Naharlagun and Pangin respectively, informed Er. Nanu Taw, General Secretary of Itanagar Market Welfare Association and Chief Coordinator of the batch.

Also Watch- Tawang’s History

The confluence was marked by visiting to VKV Ziro, Ziro Darshan, academic brainstorming session and discussions on road map to future to give back to alma mater and to the society.

The third confluence themed as “Khichdi Milan 3.0” was aimed to reunite old class mates of VKV Balijan, Class VI 1991 batch and to reassure brotherhood and bonhomie, informed Nending Ommo, Convenor.

To mark the occasion, the batch visited the Opening Ceremony of Annual Sports meet as special guests, visited tourist places of Ziro; informed Padi Tagu, Chief Coordinator of the re-union confluence.

Also Watch- Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

It was proposed to form an NGO and adopt a VKV every year during the confluence, informed Padi Payang, Co-Coordinator.

The confluence was attended by 25 odd mates out of 48 alumni alive and were enthusiastic to do all possible for the state and the society, informed Er. Hage Tajang, Assistant Engineer and Co-Coordinator. He also informed that the next “Khichdi Milan 4.0 confluence” will be conducted at Mechuka during the same time.