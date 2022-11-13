Arunachal: 8th Mission Clean Kley River held at Ziro

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Let us save our lone river from choking and dying: DC Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- Unlike other Districts in the state, Ziro valley is bestowed with just a small lone Kley river and it is our prime duty to save it from choking and dying, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime while participating at the 8th Mission Clean Kley River here today.

Appealing denizens of the district to keep the Kley river clean, Nime urged them not to throw the wastes including garbage, plastic bottles, polythene bags and dead animals into the river. Kley is our only river which runs through the length and breath of our valley and we should make every effort to conserve it and keep it clean in order to be able to use the water and to increase the aesthetic beauty of our valley, he urged.

The 24 kms Kley river runs through the twin townships of both Hapoli and Ziro and touches a few villages of the valley as well. The Apatani Youth Association had initiated the Mission Clean Kley River (MCKR) in 2015 to clean the river on 13th November with help and support from District Administration, NGO’s and school children. Since then, MCKR has become an annual calendar event.

This year around 3000 participants took part in the mission including members of the apex body TSD, Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ), Bazaar Welfare Committees, several NGO’s, officials of all the departments of District Administration and children from schools and colleges.

We need to come up with more innovative methods to keep our Kley river clean. I also urge the District Administration to take punitive action against those defaulters who dirty the river, said Apatani Youth Association president Tapi Mali, while adding that maintaining cleanliness of the river should be entrusted to respective denizens of the areas in which the river flows.  Mali also appealed the public of the valley to inculcate civic sense and not to dump garbage at the lone river of the valley.

Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) president Hibu Yapa Lilly appealed the women not to dump sanitary napkins, huggies and plastics items in the river. I also appeal our women farmers not to dispose of the plastic items at the river but to carry back the left-over plastic items from paddy field back to their homes for their proper disposals, she urged, while reiterating that it was the duty of every denizen of the valley to keep their surroundings neat and clean including the Kley river.

The operation MCKR was divided into 16 sectors with an overall in-charge team leader from AYA assisted by an HoD and participating members from NGO’s, Welfare Committees, Govt. officials and school children. The day-long MCKR started from 9 am in the morning till late noon. Participants armed with daos, traditional bamboo poles, brooms, gumboots, gunny bags picked up several tons of garbage at their   respective sectors which was later picked up UD and Housing garbage disposal vans and dumped at their respective designated site.

