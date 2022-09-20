ADVERTISMENT
Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Lush bamboo forests and picturesque trails lined with tall blue & green pines, makes it one of the most photogenic valleys across India.

September 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh's ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

ZIRO ( Arunachal Pradesh ):  Situated at an altitude of 5600 feet above sea level in the Lower Subansari district of Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro Valley is one of the few places in the world, where nature and traditions are still alive.

Ziro is paradise for every nature enthusiast and adventure freak. The bewitching scenic beauty of this exotic hill hamlet dotted with terraced rice fields, lush bamboo forests and picturesque trails lined with tall blue & green pines, makes it one of the most photogenic valleys across India.

Watch Video 

Related Articles

This is such a place where you can get acquainted with the true beauty of nature. This valley makes the tourists crazy. This is the reason that tourists from all over the country come here to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley.

Ziro is  famous for paddy-cum-pisciculture cultivation. The area is renowned for the terrace paddy fields where the unique system of poly-culture and water management is practiced by the local people. Mainly inhabited by the Apatani tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video

Ziro is an old and slightly quaint town that was included in the tentative list for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site for the Apatani cultural landscape.

History tells that the Apatani tribe started the cultivation of paddy in the Ziro valley and built channels of canals for irrigation, which are still the main means of livelihood there.

Arunachal Pradesh's ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Ziro has a mild climate which enables tourists to visit this place throughout the year. The valley is also popular for the Ziro Music Festival, which takes place every year in September.

In this way, wherever you look in the entire Zero Valley, there is a wonderful view of nature. But there are some special places to visit in Ziro.  To now more about Ziro and tourist places watch the above videos.

Tags
September 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in Arunachal Pradesh

World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in Arunachal Pradesh

September 27, 2021
Arunachal:  APTOA meeting held, Wall of Fame 2021 – Achievers applauded

Arunachal:  APTOA meeting held, Wall of Fame 2021 – Achievers applauded

September 22, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu kickstarts Trans Arunachal Drive 2021

Arunachal: Pema Khandu kickstarts Trans Arunachal Drive 2021

April 7, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh has Potential for Adventure Tourism- Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh has Potential for Adventure Tourism- Chowna Mein

March 14, 2021
Arunachal: High– Level Team inspects holy Parsuram Kund for better upkeep

Arunachal: High– Level Team inspects holy Parsuram Kund for better upkeep

February 8, 2021
Arunachal- Our future lies in tourism-  Chowna Mein

Arunachal- Our future lies in tourism-  Chowna Mein

February 6, 2021
Arunachal:  Diba Adi, the virgin mountain in Siang district

Arunachal:  Diba Adi, the virgin mountain in Siang district

January 13, 2021
Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

January 11, 2021
Arunachal: Parasuram Kund project will boost the sources of livelihood of the local people: Governor

Arunachal: Parasuram Kund project will boost the sources of livelihood of the local people: Governor

January 8, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh: Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

Arunachal Pradesh: Malinithan Temple reopen for visitors

November 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button