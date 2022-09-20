Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

ZIRO ( Arunachal Pradesh ): Situated at an altitude of 5600 feet above sea level in the Lower Subansari district of Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro Valley is one of the few places in the world, where nature and traditions are still alive.

Ziro is paradise for every nature enthusiast and adventure freak. The bewitching scenic beauty of this exotic hill hamlet dotted with terraced rice fields, lush bamboo forests and picturesque trails lined with tall blue & green pines, makes it one of the most photogenic valleys across India.

This is such a place where you can get acquainted with the true beauty of nature. This valley makes the tourists crazy. This is the reason that tourists from all over the country come here to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley.

Ziro is famous for paddy-cum-pisciculture cultivation. The area is renowned for the terrace paddy fields where the unique system of poly-culture and water management is practiced by the local people. Mainly inhabited by the Apatani tribe.

Ziro is an old and slightly quaint town that was included in the tentative list for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site for the Apatani cultural landscape.

History tells that the Apatani tribe started the cultivation of paddy in the Ziro valley and built channels of canals for irrigation, which are still the main means of livelihood there.

Ziro has a mild climate which enables tourists to visit this place throughout the year. The valley is also popular for the Ziro Music Festival, which takes place every year in September.

In this way, wherever you look in the entire Zero Valley, there is a wonderful view of nature. But there are some special places to visit in Ziro. To now more about Ziro and tourist places watch the above videos.